BlackRock Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BNA) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of BlackRock Income Opportunity Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BNA) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $13.03. BlackRock Income Opportunity Trust shares last traded at $13.15, with a volume of 3,600 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.44.

About BlackRock Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BNA)

BlackRock Income Opportunity Trust, Inc (the Trust) is a diversified, closed-ended management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 75% of its assets in bonds that are investment-grade quality at the time of investment.

