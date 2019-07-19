Blocknet (BLOCK) Trading 16.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. Over the last seven days, Blocknet has traded up 16.8% against the dollar. One Blocknet coin can currently be bought for about $2.36 or 0.00022316 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Upbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. Blocknet has a market capitalization of $14.08 million and $7,612.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000033 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Blocknet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 5,957,947 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Blocknet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

