Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is a casual dining restaurant company with a portfolio of differentiated restaurant concepts. It has five concepts: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar and Roy’s. The Company offers its products and services through company owned and franchised locations throughout the United States and internationally. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is based in Tampa, Florida. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zumiez from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.40.

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $17.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.27. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $22.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 124.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Elizabeth A. Smith sold 116,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $2,325,196.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 411,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,230,542.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Elizabeth A. Smith sold 65,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,309,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 411,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,234,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,085.2% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

