BlueScope Steel (ASX:BSL) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

BlueScope Steel Limited (ASX:BSL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.63. BlueScope Steel shares last traded at $12.62, with a volume of 2,626,862 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$11.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.83.

About BlueScope Steel (ASX:BSL)

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, Asia, North America, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Building Products Asia and North America, Buildings North America, and New Zealand and Pacific Steel Products.

