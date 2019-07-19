BMO Capital Markets Raises Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target to $106.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets to $106.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James set a $33.00 price objective on shares of LKQ and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Waste Connections from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymeworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $89.25 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.79.

NYSE WCN opened at $95.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.15. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of $70.28 and a 1 year high of $97.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 325.6% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Waste Connections by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Waste Connections by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Waste Connections by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Waste Connections by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

