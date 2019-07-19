Boral (ASX:BLD) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.33

Boral Limited (ASX:BLD)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.33 and traded as low as $5.40. Boral shares last traded at $5.57, with a volume of 3,700,391 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$5.33.

About Boral (ASX:BLD)

Boral Limited manufactures and supplies building and construction materials in Australia, the United States, and Asia. It offers asphalt, blocks, bricks, cementitious materials, concrete, pavers and retaining walls, plasterboards, quarry materials, roof tiles, fly ash, light building products and windows, and stones, as well as roofing and masonry, and timber products.

