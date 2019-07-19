BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.68

BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.68 and traded as low as $2.68. BOS Better OnLine Sol shares last traded at $2.68, with a volume of 102 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BOSC. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered TIM Participacoes from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.68.

BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.76 million during the quarter. BOS Better OnLine Sol had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.93%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BOS Better OnLine Sol stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,932 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.34% of BOS Better OnLine Sol at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

About BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC)

B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification (RFID), mobile, and supply chain solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Supply Chain Solutions; and RFID and Mobile Solutions. The Supply Chain Solutions division offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers.

