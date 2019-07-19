Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP Sells $157,694.40 in Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 3,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $157,694.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,685.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $42.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.46. The stock has a market cap of $58.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $31.56 and a 12-month high of $43.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price target on shares of in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Palomar in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.01.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 99,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 20,050 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 813,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,963,000 after acquiring an additional 29,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 222.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

