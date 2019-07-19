BoutsPro (BOUTS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $37,191.00

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 19th. Over the last seven days, BoutsPro has traded 22.1% lower against the dollar. BoutsPro has a market cap of $112,122.00 and approximately $37,191.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BoutsPro token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00276506 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009542 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.43 or 0.01390349 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000887 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00123834 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00024770 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000529 BTC.

About BoutsPro

BoutsPro’s genesis date was March 10th, 2018. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 tokens. BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BoutsPro is www.bouts.pro.

Buying and Selling BoutsPro

BoutsPro can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoutsPro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BoutsPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

