Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.27.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EAT shares. ValuEngine raised Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of ABB in a report on Monday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Brinker International in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on PVH from $159.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

EAT stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.62. 492,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,990. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.28. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $36.82 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $839.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.16 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 4.75%. Brinker International’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.43%.

In related news, EVP Kelly C. Baltes purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.05 per share, with a total value of $33,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,284.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International in the first quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Brinker International in the first quarter valued at $258,000.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

