British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Insider Buys £14,236.08 in Stock

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) insider Tim Score bought 2,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 552 ($7.21) per share, for a total transaction of £14,236.08 ($18,601.96).

On Friday, July 5th, Tim Score sold 2,973 shares of British Land stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 560 ($7.32), for a total value of £16,648.80 ($21,754.61).

British Land stock opened at GBX 537.20 ($7.02) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion and a PE ratio of -17.91. British Land Company PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 520 ($6.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 664 ($8.68). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 540.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a GBX 7.75 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. British Land’s payout ratio is -1.03%.

BLND has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on BT Group from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 119 ($1.55) target price on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $195.00 price objective on bluebird bio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 935 ($12.22) price objective (up previously from GBX 920 ($12.02)) on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 625.62 ($8.17).

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

