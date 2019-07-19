Britvic’s (BVIC) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Britvic (LON:BVIC)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on BVIC. HSBC set a $46.00 target price on Aqua America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Numis Securities lowered AJ Bell to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Friday, May 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 940.58 ($12.29).

LON:BVIC opened at GBX 887.50 ($11.60) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 893.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.23. Britvic has a 12 month low of GBX 740.50 ($9.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 968.50 ($12.66).

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

