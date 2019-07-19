BroadVision (NASDAQ:BVSN) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.41

Shares of BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVSN) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.41 and traded as low as $1.34. BroadVision shares last traded at $1.34, with a volume of 286 shares changing hands.

BroadVision (NASDAQ:BVSN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter. BroadVision had a negative net margin of 108.66% and a negative return on equity of 147.26%.

BroadVision, Inc develops, markets, and supports enterprise portal applications that enable companies to unify their e-business infrastructure and conduct interactions and transactions with employees, partners, and customers through a personalized self-service model. The company offers business agility suite, a portal that provides personalized views of information and processes; commerce agility suite, an e-commerce system for transacting business on the Web; Clearvale, an enterprise social network solution; Clear, a human resources management system; QuickSilver, a publishing system for large and complex documents; and Vmoso, a cloud application for conducting virtual enterprise communications, mobile workgroup collaborations, and social business engagements.

