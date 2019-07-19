Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.50 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.48% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Broadwind Energy is a precision manufacturer of structures, equipment & components for clean tech and other specialized applications. Their most significant presence is within the U.S. wind energy industry, although they have diversified into other industrial markets in order to improve their capacity utilization and reduce their exposure to uncertainty related to favorable governmental policies currently supporting the U.S. wind energy industry. Within the U.S. wind energy industry, they provide products primarily to wind turbine manufacturers. Outside of the wind energy market, they provide precision gearing and specialty weldments to a broad range of industrial customers for oil and gas, mining, steel and other industrial applications. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Capital raised their target price on Broadwind Energy from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

BWEN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.11. The company had a trading volume of 16,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $33.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.87. Broadwind Energy has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $2.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.16.

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $41.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.90 million. Broadwind Energy had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 18.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadwind Energy will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Broadwind Energy

Broadwind Energy, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Towers and Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Process Systems. The Towers and Heavy Fabrications segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines primarily serving wind turbine manufacturers; and fabrications of heavy weldments for mining and other industrial customers.

