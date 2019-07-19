Brokerages Anticipate ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $352.60 Million

Equities analysts expect ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) to announce sales of $352.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for ANGI Homeservices’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $347.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $357.64 million. ANGI Homeservices reported sales of $294.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ANGI Homeservices.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $303.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 8.11%. ANGI Homeservices’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANGI. Aegis began coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €118.00 ($137.21) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.69.

Shares of ANGI remained flat at $$13.09 on Friday. 592,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,872. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 87.27, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.00. ANGI Homeservices has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $23.95.

In other news, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 7,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $104,266.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William B. Ridenour sold 10,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $179,010.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,102,012 shares of company stock valued at $15,530,856. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 145.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 8,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

