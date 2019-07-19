Brokerages Anticipate Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) to Announce $2.58 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) will announce $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Chubb’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.67. Chubb posted earnings per share of $2.68 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Chubb will report full year earnings of $10.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.20 to $10.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $11.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.50 to $11.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 11.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CB. Wells Fargo & Co set a $33.00 price target on Matador Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Atlantic Securities cut Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Compass Point lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.90.

In other Chubb news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $400,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 91,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,338,217.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.87, for a total value of $283,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 342,146 shares of company stock valued at $50,781,622. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 7,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Chubb by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Chubb by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,095,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,734,000 after acquiring an additional 21,037 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 80,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,413,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb stock traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,235,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,575. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.95. Chubb has a one year low of $119.54 and a one year high of $152.29. The company has a market capitalization of $68.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 31.78%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

