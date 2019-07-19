Brokerages Anticipate Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO) to Post $0.00 EPS

Shares of Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $18.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Tribune Publishing an industry rank of 102 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts have commented on TPCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded Tribune Publishing from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tribune Publishing by 3,134.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 7,365 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tribune Publishing in the second quarter worth $104,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tribune Publishing by 23.5% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing by 175.0% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 88,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 56,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing by 10.9% during the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 362,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 35,461 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPCO traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.23. 87,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,349. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.17 million, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.44. Tribune Publishing has a 1 year low of $7.83 and a 1 year high of $18.65.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $244.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.40 million. Tribune Publishing had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 24.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tribune Publishing will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

About Tribune Publishing

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

