Brokerages Anticipate Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) will report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vishay Intertechnology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Vishay Intertechnology reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will report full year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vishay Intertechnology.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $745.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company's stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.02. 759,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,261. Vishay Intertechnology has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $26.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Vishay Intertechnology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSH. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 70,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 48,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

