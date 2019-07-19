Brokerages Expect Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Aramark’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.49. Aramark reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Aramark will report full year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Aramark had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. Aramark presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $40.25.

NYSE ARMK traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $35.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,064,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,909. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. Aramark has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $43.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter worth about $235,350,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Aramark by 9,798.2% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,533,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,975 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter worth about $76,441,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Aramark by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,753,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,912 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aramark by 14.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,018,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

