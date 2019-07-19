Brokerages Set Cybg Plc (LON:CYBG) PT at GBX 243.46

Cybg Plc (LON:CYBG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 246.25 ($3.22).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

Cybg stock traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 196.80 ($2.57). 1,372,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,000. Cybg has a twelve month low of GBX 172.10 ($2.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 367 ($4.80). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 190.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.72.

Cybg Company Profile

CYBG PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and business banking products and services to individuals and businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, B, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. It operates through SME Banking and Retail Banking segments. The SME Banking segment offers a range of banking products and services, including business current accounts; and secured and unsecured term loans, business overdrafts, and invoice and asset financing products and services.

