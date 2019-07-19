Brokerages Set Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) Target Price at €16.67

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €16.61 ($19.32).

DTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $156.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.75) target price on shares of GB Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Independent Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on shares of Bilfinger and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of DTE traded down €0.09 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €14.68 ($17.07). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,969,422 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €15.30. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a 52-week high of €18.13 ($21.08).

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

