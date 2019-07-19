Brokerages Set Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) PT at $25.00

Shares of Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Funko in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $113.00 price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

FNKO traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $23.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,541. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.10. Funko has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $31.12.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $166.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.59 million. Funko had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 1.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Funko will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fundamental Capital Partners, sold 269,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $5,699,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Russell Eugene Nickel sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $28,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 522,018 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,183 and sold 837,932 shares valued at $19,209,696. 16.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNKO. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Funko by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Funko by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Funko by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 16,964 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Funko by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Funko by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

