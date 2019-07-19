Brokerages Set Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) Price Target at $97.25

Shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.38.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut Prologis from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut First Midwest Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th.

NYSE LSI traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,117. Life Storage has a 12 month low of $88.92 and a 12 month high of $102.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $136.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.41 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 37.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Life Storage will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 72.60%.

In related news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $57,270.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,340.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSI. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Life Storage by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Life Storage by 867.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the first quarter worth about $98,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Life Storage by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

