Brokerages Set Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) PT at $74.79

Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.79.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $111.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Welltower from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Scotiabank set a $80.00 target price on Welltower and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on AKITA Drilling from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Welltower stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.05. 1,690,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,114,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.26. Welltower has a 1-year low of $60.74 and a 1-year high of $86.91. The company has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.29.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Welltower had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Derosa sold 19,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $1,504,015.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

