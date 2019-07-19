BTIG Research Begins Coverage on Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY)

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ RPAY opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. Repay has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.79 million and a P/E ratio of -84.64.

Get Repay alerts:

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Repay will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.