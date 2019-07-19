Bunge (NYSE:BG) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $56.12

Shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.12 and traded as high as $56.18. Bunge shares last traded at $55.68, with a volume of 16,345 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.86.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.33. Bunge had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bunge Ltd will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

In other Bunge news, Director Grain Co Continental bought 160,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,160,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,676,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,483,905. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Zachman bought 10,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.28 per share, with a total value of $512,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 24,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,052.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 212,588 shares of company stock valued at $10,882,275 in the last 90 days. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bunge by 65.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

About Bunge (NYSE:BG)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

