C4X Discovery (LON:C4XD) Trading Down 3%

C4X Discovery Holdings PLC (LON:C4XD)’s share price dropped 3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 46.25 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 48 ($0.63), approximately 81,020 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 2,616% from the average daily volume of 2,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.50 ($0.65).

The stock has a market cap of $27.74 million and a PE ratio of -9.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 49.74.

C4X Discovery (LON:C4XD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported GBX (9.38) (($0.12)) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX (11) (($0.14)) by GBX 1.62 ($0.02).

C4X Discovery Company Profile

C4X Discovery Holdings plc operates as a drug discovery and development company in the United Kingdom. The company has a suite of proprietary technologies across the drug discovery process, including Taxonomy 3, a novel in silico platform technology that utilises proprietary ground-breaking mathematical algorithms to perform complex multivariate analysis of genetic data; Conformetrix, a technology platform which allows 3D-shapes of free drug molecules to be measured from experimental data, giving medicinal chemists new and unprecedented insights into the behaviour and physical properties of drug molecules; and MolPlex.

