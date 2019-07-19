Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.29.

CPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $189.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Williams Capital cut their target price on Callon Petroleum from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital set a $12.00 target price on Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $75.00 target price on Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,888,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $174,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,915 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,823,096 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285,401 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,264,141 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,538 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 52.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,591,310 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 19.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,095,142 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,468,000 after acquiring an additional 818,951 shares during the last quarter.

CPE traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.87. 16,833,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,500,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.23. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $4.73 and a 1 year high of $13.09.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 36.70% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $153.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

