Cameco (TSE:CCO) PT Lowered to C$17.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target reduced by Eight Capital from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of TSE:CCO opened at C$13.37 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$13.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.13. Cameco has a 12-month low of C$12.31 and a 12-month high of C$17.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.16.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$298.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Cameco will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

