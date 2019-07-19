Carclo (LON:CAR) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.34

Carclo plc (LON:CAR) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.34 and traded as low as $13.00. Carclo shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 449,238 shares traded.

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of MJ Gleeson to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 715 ($9.34) to GBX 745 ($9.73) in a report on Thursday, July 4th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 20.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 million and a P/E ratio of 1.21.

Carclo plc is engaged in the supply of fine tolerance, injection molded plastic components, mainly for medical products. The Company is also engaged in the design and supply of specialized injection molded light-emitting diode (LED)-based lighting systems to the automotive industry. The Company operates through four segments: Technical Plastics, LED Technologies, Aerospace and CIT Technology.

