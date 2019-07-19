Cardano Price Hits $0.0610 on Major Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $1.58 billion and approximately $64.20 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.0610 or 0.00000582 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exmo, Bithumb, OTCBTC and CoinFalcon. During the last week, Cardano has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009205 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00029681 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00014816 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.27 or 0.02004345 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is forum.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Bithumb, ABCC, Indodax, CoinFalcon, LiteBit.eu, DragonEX, Binance, Altcoin Trader, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Coinbe, Gate.io, Huobi, HitBTC, Cryptohub, Exmo, Bitbns, OKEx, ZB.COM, Cryptomate, Coinnest and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

