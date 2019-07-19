Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

Stephens reiterated their hold rating on shares of Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $37.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CARO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Heritage Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zuora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.20.

CARO stock opened at $34.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.71. Carolina Financial has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $43.70. The company has a market capitalization of $768.76 million, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.00.

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Carolina Financial had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $43.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.74 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carolina Financial will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This is a boost from Carolina Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Carolina Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.59%.

In other Carolina Financial news, Director Jeffery L. Deal sold 1,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $40,984.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,296 shares in the company, valued at $826,958.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffery L. Deal sold 2,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $76,592.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,353. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,192 shares of company stock valued at $568,477. 6.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARO. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carolina Financial by 12.0% during the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in Carolina Financial by 11.5% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 186,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,454,000 after acquiring an additional 19,264 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carolina Financial by 596.2% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 92,760 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Carolina Financial by 70.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Carolina Financial during the first quarter worth $951,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

About Carolina Financial

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

