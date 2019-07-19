Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Casa Systems, Inc. develops and provides digital cable video and broadband services. It offers fixed, mobile, optical and wireless network solutions for ultra-broadband services, carrier-grade solutions to cable service providers and cable network access solutions which incorporate RF engineering, high-density access aggregation, software innovation and extreme subscriber management capabilities. Casa Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Andover, MA. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.94.

NASDAQ:CASA opened at $6.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.17. Casa Systems has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $16.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.18). Casa Systems had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 51.33%. The company had revenue of $35.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Casa Systems’s revenue was down 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Casa Systems will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Casa Systems by 144.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 609.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Casa Systems during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Casa Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 356.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

