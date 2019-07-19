Celer Network Price Down 15.4% This Week (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One Celer Network token can now be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Binance, Bilaxy and TOKOK. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $32.21 million and approximately $3.87 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Celer Network has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $558.30 or 0.05289653 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00040416 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000191 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001145 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000184 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

CELR is a token. Celer Network's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,909,044,341 tokens. Celer Network's official message board is medium.com/celer-network. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Celer Network Token Trading

Celer Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Gate.io, TOKOK and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

