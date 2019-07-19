Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cellectis SA is a gene-editing company. The company focused on developing immunotherapies based on gene edited engineered CAR-T cells. Cellectis SA is based in Paris, France. “

CLLS has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup set a $27.00 price objective on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Zai Lab from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cellectis has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.60.

Shares of CLLS opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $634.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.57. Cellectis has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $30.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.77 and a quick ratio of 9.74.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 401.24% and a negative return on equity of 14.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cellectis will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis in the first quarter valued at about $15,084,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cellectis by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 219,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 28,688 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cellectis by 30.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 934,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,131,000 after acquiring an additional 219,740 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis in the first quarter valued at about $14,987,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,658,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.62% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

