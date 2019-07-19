Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CEMEX is one of the largest cement companies in the world, with close to 78 million metric tons of production capacity. Through operating subsidiaries in four continents, they are engaged in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates and clinker. They are also the world’s leading producer of white cement and the world’s largest trader of cement and clinker. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Santander upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cemex SAB de CV currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Cemex SAB de CV stock opened at $3.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.48. Cemex SAB de CV has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $7.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.16.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). Cemex SAB de CV had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CX. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

Cemex SAB de CV Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

