Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Given New C$15.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$16.60 to C$15.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TSE CVE opened at C$12.07 on Tuesday. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of C$8.74 and a twelve month high of C$14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion and a PE ratio of -7.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.54.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.89%.

In related news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.46 per share, with a total value of C$188,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 172,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,315,120.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

