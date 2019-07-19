Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Major Shareholder Purchases $52,055.90 in Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.05 per share, with a total value of $52,055.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 700,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,988,187.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:CNBKA opened at $83.88 on Friday. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.15 and a 1 year high of $95.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.37 million, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Century Bancorp by 552.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. 33.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

