Chainlink Price Tops $2.68 on Top Exchanges (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. One Chainlink token can now be bought for about $2.68 or 0.00025328 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Binance, Kyber Network and OKEx. Chainlink has a market cap of $938.00 million and approximately $137.64 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Chainlink has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00272951 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009524 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.81 or 0.01311866 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000847 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000239 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00118188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000537 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Chainlink launched on September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract.

Chainlink can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, Huobi, Gate.io, COSS, IDEX, Mercatox, OKEx and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

