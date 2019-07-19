ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.01

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.01 and traded as low as $8.10. ChemoCentryx shares last traded at $8.16, with a volume of 4,117 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCXI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $5.75 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ChemoCentryx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.67 million, a PE ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.11.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.37 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 97.22% and a negative return on equity of 111.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker sold 12,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $153,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,168. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 796.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,774,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130,127 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in ChemoCentryx by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,464,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,234,000 after purchasing an additional 141,341 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx in the first quarter valued at about $1,840,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in ChemoCentryx by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 632,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 84,290 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ChemoCentryx by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 82,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

