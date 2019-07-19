Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust. It is a self-advised hotel investment company focused on investments in upper upscale hotels in business, airport, convention markets, and select-service hotels in urban settings or locations in the United States. “

One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Chesapeake Lodging Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.60.

NYSE CHSP opened at $27.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.47. Chesapeake Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $23.68 and a 12-month high of $33.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.00 million. Chesapeake Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 16.56%. Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chesapeake Lodging Trust will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.38%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 93,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chesapeake Lodging Trust is a self-advised lodging real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investments primarily in upper-upscale hotels in major business and convention markets and, on a selective basis, premium select-service hotels in urban settings or unique locations in the United States.

