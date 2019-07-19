Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.61 Million

Equities analysts predict that Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) will report sales of $9.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.10 million and the highest is $10.11 million. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt reported sales of $2.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 226.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt will report full-year sales of $60.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.69 million to $70.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $105.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 million. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 12.85%.

NASDAQ CSSE traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.67. 20,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,430. The company has a market cap of $36.06 million, a PE ratio of -54.19 and a beta of 1.21. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $13.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.60.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt stock. Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC owned about 0.29% of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 18.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through its owned and operated advertiser-supported VOD (AVOD) networks, including Popcornflix and Truli; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its owned and operated subscription-based VOD (SVOD) network Pivotshare; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

