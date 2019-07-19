CIBC Trims Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Target Price to C$5.25

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$6.25 to C$5.25 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of TSE:FVI opened at C$4.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.66. The company has a market cap of $581.43 million and a P/E ratio of 37.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.15. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12-month low of C$3.22 and a 12-month high of C$7.39.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$77.45 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant acquired 54,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$214,219.71. Following the purchase, the director now owns 759,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,973,314.39.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

