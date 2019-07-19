Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.33.

CINF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their target price on Warrior Met Coal to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BidaskClub lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Advanced Disposal Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

NASDAQ:CINF traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.74. 526,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,639. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.42. Cincinnati Financial has a 12-month low of $69.83 and a 12-month high of $108.89. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 6,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 10.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 10.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.32% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

