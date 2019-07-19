Clearview Wealth (ASX:CVW) Trading 1.5% Higher

Shares of Clearview Wealth Ltd (ASX:CVW) traded up 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$0.67 ($0.48) and last traded at A$0.67 ($0.48), 25,069 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.66 ($0.47).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 166,198.00 and a current ratio of 166,198.00. The company has a market capitalization of $453.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75.

Clearview Wealth Company Profile (ASX:CVW)

ClearView Wealth Limited provides life insurance, wealth management, and financial advisory solutions in Australia. Its Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term life, permanent disability, trauma and critical illness benefits, parent cover, child cover, accident covers, income protection, and business expense covers through financial advisers, third parties, and external advisers.

