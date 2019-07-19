Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.52

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.52 and traded as high as $1.51. Cleveland BioLabs shares last traded at $1.51, with a volume of 557 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.52.

Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cleveland BioLabs had a negative net margin of 293.96% and a negative return on equity of 82.98%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter.

About Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI)

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in radiation mitigation, oncology immunotherapy, and vaccines.

