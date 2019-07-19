Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

CL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.46) price target on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup set a $68.00 price target on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $29.00 price target on Establishment Labs and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.94.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $73.88 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $57.41 and a 12-month high of $74.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.91%.

In other news, VP Justin Skala sold 92,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total value of $6,557,271.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 163,653 shares in the company, valued at $11,583,359.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $1,446,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,127,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,652,340.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 362,184 shares of company stock valued at $25,909,426 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

