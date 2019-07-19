Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $3.27. Communications Systems shares last traded at $3.28, with a volume of 200 shares.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Northland Securities set a $5.00 price target on Communications Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.90.

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.72 million during the quarter. Communications Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Communications Systems, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Communications Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.27%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Communications Systems stock. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Bremer Bank National Association owned approximately 0.17% of Communications Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 26.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Communications Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:JCS)

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Transition Networks segment designs, assembles, and markets media converters, NIDs, network interface cards, Ethernet switches, small form factor pluggable modules, and other connectivity products under the Transition Networks brand name.

