Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $48.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.98 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 28.19%.

CTBI opened at $41.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $720.15 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.70 and a 1 year high of $51.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

