ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) versus Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) Head-To-Head Review

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) and Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares ContraFect and Aytu Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraFect N/A -251.32% -27.12% Aytu Bioscience -184.35% -81.04% -40.25%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for ContraFect and Aytu Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ContraFect 0 0 2 0 3.00 Aytu Bioscience 0 0 1 0 3.00

ContraFect currently has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 240.91%. Aytu Bioscience has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 481.40%. Given Aytu Bioscience’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aytu Bioscience is more favorable than ContraFect.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.6% of ContraFect shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of Aytu Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of ContraFect shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Aytu Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ContraFect and Aytu Bioscience’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraFect N/A N/A -$37.68 million ($0.37) -1.19 Aytu Bioscience $3.66 million 7.83 -$10.18 million ($27.94) -0.06

Aytu Bioscience has higher revenue and earnings than ContraFect. ContraFect is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aytu Bioscience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

ContraFect has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aytu Bioscience has a beta of 4.75, meaning that its stock price is 375% more volatile than the S&P 500.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that is in Phase II human clinical trials for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible; and CF-404, a combination of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), which is in preclinical trial stage for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.

Aytu Bioscience Company Profile

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ZolpiMist, an oral spray for the treatment of insomnia. It also offers MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. In addition, the company provides MiOXSYS analyzer, a portable lightweight desktop platform that is used in clinical or research laboratory or near a patient care area; and MiOXSYS disposable sensors. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

